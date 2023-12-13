Your Life
11-year-old Glendale investor honored for her savvy saving skills

The app "busykid" is teaching children how to save, invest, share or spend money.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Colleen McCoy is a busy kid, and every day, the 11-year-old tackles chores around the house for an allowance. “For the bathroom, I get $3, and for feeding my dog, it is 50 cents,” she said. “My bedroom is also $3.”

It adds up. This year, McCoy has saved more than $500. That’s a big deal for a 5th grader! “It’s just the two of us, so I really feel like Colleen should learn how to clean up after herself and be responsible for chores,” said her grandma, Cheryl Reuss. Reuss also wants her granddaughter to learn the importance of saving and investing. “Right now, she knows, of course, that Grandma’s got her back, but later in life, you don’t have that safety net,” Reuss said.

To help instill financial literacy, Reuss and McCoy track everything in the BusyKid app. Every chore is checked off. Money from Grandma is transferred, and McCoy gets to decide what to do with it: save, invest, share, or spend. “If you think about it, that’s just what real life is for adults. We earn money, we save and invest, usually in a 401K or something. We share with church, charity or something we care about, and then we spend the rest,” said Gregg Murset, the CEO of BusyKid.

This year, BusyKid is honoring McCoy for her savvy saving skills. “This is the best of the best. These are kids that are working really hard to figure out how money works,” Murset said, adding it is more important than ever to teach kids about money as Americans have racked up more than one trillion dollars in credit card debt. “We have to teach the next generation to be better than us, and if we don’t, they’re going to be stuck in this same treadmill of debt. The way you do that is you teach them a balanced financial approach,” Murset explained. “The earlier you learn it, the better off you’ll be.”

This year, McCoy donated some of the money she earned to the Red Cross, Special Olympics, and Toys for Tots. She’s also invested some of her hard-earned cash into stocks like Costco and Hershey. There have been important lessons along the way. “In the stock portfolio, you can see how good the stock is doing on a daily basis, and she saw green arrows going up and red arrows going down, and she was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to get rid of this!’ And I was like, ‘Wait a minute. This was only one day. You have to look at it over time.’” So that money stayed put. “I’m getting more money back,” McCoy smiled. To buy or sell stock in the BusyKid app, the grown-up on the account gets a notification of the request, and they have to approve the transaction before it goes through.

McCoy has also enjoyed spending some of her money, too. “A lot of the money I usually do goes to candy, Christmas presents, and my first purchase was a horse toy,” she said. It’s a purchase she’s proud of. Grandma is, too.

