Yuma feeling impacts of migrant surge at border

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As a migrant surge continues in the Tucson sector, other communities like Yuma are feeling the impacts. The Yuma Sector Border Patrol is now tasked with helping decompress areas like Lukeville and Ajo.

Newly appointed Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin said helping neighboring sectors is part of the ebb and flow of migration. “We go out there and help them decompress the area around Ajo station, in and around Lukeville, to bring migrants here to allow them to be processed accordingly. That helps out with that situation to get the migrants in the processing pathway as soon as possible to keep them from being out there waiting in the desert elements,” said McGoffin.

This time last year, Yuma was under an emergency proclamation because of an influx of migrants crossing into the Yuma sector. As many as a thousand migrants were crossing through the Yuma border region daily.

Yuma border patrol said they’re still seeing migrants cross through the area daily, but the number is much less than in previous years. According to CBP numbers, about 6,000 migrants crossed the Yuma border in October, a 76% decrease compared to last year.

The continued decrease has allowed the sector to take in busloads of migrants from Lukeville, Tucson, and even San Diego. “Now they’re facing the same thing in other sectors and now we’re just contributing and helping out with that because we have the processing facility and capacity to do so,” said McGoffin.

The Lukeville port of entry closure has raised concerns in the community. McGoffin said it’s unclear how the Lukeville closure will impact the migration flow. “The ebb and flow of immigration it can easily swing this way or go another direction, we really can’t tell at this time,” he said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.