Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ways to catch up on saving for retirement

56% of Americans feel behind on retirement savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A recent Bankrate survey found that one in three American workers think they’re “significantly behind” on their retirement savings.

The study cited high inflation and the short recession over the last several years as a contributing factor, but reminded workers that it is never too late to start saving.

James Royal with Bankrate.com said the power of time and compounding interest is unbeatable.

“If you run the numbers, you start at age 25, you’ve got 40 years to retirement,” Royal explained. “You can save on a monthly basis just half of what you need to save at age 35 and reach the same target goal.”

Royal said starting earlier is always the biggest advantage when saving for retirement. He said those in their 40s still have 20 to 30 years of working left to start building up wealth. Royal said this group should be aggressive with allocations if possible.

“The good news, you’re at your peak earning years and you may have children already out of the house,” he said. “And that means you can full boar on retirement savings: maxing out a 401k, maxing out an IRA.”

Bankrate offered several tips to help save for retirement:

  • Leverage employer 401(k) matches – it’s basically free money for retirement
  • Those in their 50s can contribute and extra $1,000 per year into a traditional and Roth IRA
  • 50+ can also set aside an extra $7,500 into their 401(k) annually

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

File image
Man dies after single-car crash in Goodyear
Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with US aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
Money Management International helps negotiate interest rates with creditors to make payments...
Credit counseling nonprofit in Phoenix sees holiday spike in calls for help
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid...
Greenish Geminid meteor shower to peak this week