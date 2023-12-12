Watch the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade this Saturday on Arizona’s Family!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family is your home for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade, presented by Lerner and Rowe, airing this Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.

Admission is free to the public but if you can’t make it, no worries. You can watch the whole event from wherever you are, live and uninterrupted. Just tune in to 3TV, log onto azfamily.com, or use the free AZFamily mobile and streaming TV news app.

It’s the Fiesta Bowl’s 51st parade, which will feature Jake Plummer and Richard Jefferson as the grand marshals. Hundreds of men, women, children and animals participate annually – featuring various brilliantly colored floats, giant balloons, antique cars, horses, charitable groups, local celebrities, marching bands and more. This year’s theme is the “Spirit of Competition.”

Crews have been busy inflating and cleaning the balloons to be used in the parade, including Arizona’s Family own balloon!

