UArizona police seek suspect after sexual assault; possibly linked to attempted abruptions

By 13 News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) --Police at the University of Arizona (UAPD) are working with the Tucson Police Department to investigate a report of sexual assault days after several attempted abruptions in the area.

UAPD says the incident happened Monday evening at around 6 p.m. just south of campus near east 7th Street and north Vine Avenue. Police say that’s where a female student was walking in the area and a male suspect put his arm around her waist and fondled her over her clothing. The suspect then ran off when the female screamed.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5′8″ with a heavy build. He was wearing an orange short and jeans.

Tucson police say the suspect description and circumstances are similar to previous abduction attempts last week.

