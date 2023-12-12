Your Life
Try It With Tess: An easy way to make calzones with the whole family

Crust Pizzeria demonstrates how to make a kid-friendly meal that your whole family will enjoy!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You now have another excellent option for dinner in central Phoenix and Tempe! Crust Pizzeria just opened two locations – one in Tempe on Baseline Road and another at 16th Street and Bethany Home Rd.

You can use pre-made pizza dough for calzones that make a tasty weeknight meal. It’s fun, too, and even the kids will want to help make them! Calzones are easily customizable by filling them with your favorite pizza topping. Nadia Salem, Director of Culinary Operations at Crust Pizzeria, joined Good Morning Arizona to show us how it’s done. Check out the video above for more.

Crust Pizzeria is a modern neighborhood pizzeria that serves NY-style pizza and other staples like heroes, calzones, pasta and wings. Click/tap here to learn more.

