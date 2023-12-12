Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy visits Capitol Hill and the White House with US aid for Ukraine at risk of collapse
Former U.S. Rep George Santos leaves the federal courthouse with his lawyer in Central Islip,...
George Santos attorney expresses optimism about plea talks as expelled congressman appears in court
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Andrew Parker, Bryan Blehm, and Curt Olsen represented Kari Lake in several lawsuits where the...
Committee: ‘Probable cause’ exists for complaints against 3 Kari Lake attorneys
FILE - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023,...
US agency takes first step toward requiring new vehicles to prevent drunk or impaired driving