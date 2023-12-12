Surprise Squad helps gift Arizona boy a trip of a lifetime to Orlando

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- December is when the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad likes to team up with Baking Memories 4 Kids to help send a deserving family on a dream vacation to the big theme parks in Orlando, Florida. Baking Memories 4 Kids funds these trips by making and selling thousands upon thousands of homemade cookies.

Frank Squeo is the founder of the nonprofit and this year he wanted to surprise a young Phoenix boy who’s been through a lot in his young life.

“He literally got pneumonia a could of days ago,” Frank told Arizona’s Family’s Tess Rafols. “He’s been in the hospital six times this year alone. Single mom, had to leave her job to take care of him. Lost her home. Lives with her mom.”

Frank, Tess, and the Surprise Squad crew set up their cameras and lights in the courtyard of a neighbor’s home. Family and friends were gathered there waiting to surprise Derek and his mom Gail. When they walked into the courtyard Derek was taken aback at all the people clapping for him. Tess invited the two of them to have a seat and talk about what they’ve been burdened with over the years.

“Derek was born with a congenital heart defect,” Gail said. “He has had three heart surgeries and multiple airway surgeries.” She went on to say they had to travel to Boston Children’s Hospital for his most recent bypass surgery. The entire experience has been both emotional and expensive.

“What does you Mommy mean to you?” Tess asked Derek.

“She’s a very, very special person that’s always loving and caring,” he replied.

Tess called over Frank and introduced him to Derek. Frank handed the boy a Mickey Mouse stuffed toy. “I got a bunch of friends together that bake a lot of cookies and then we sell those cookies all over the country,” Frank explained. “And then we find really amazing people like you and your mom and we give you guys something that you’ll never forget. We’re going to send you and mom on a week-long trip to go see the real Mickey Mouse and Minnie and Goofy and all of the characters at Disneyworld, SeaWorld, Universal Studios for a whole week.”

Tess then announced that the surprises weren’t finished. She handed Gail an envelope and asked her to open it. “We know it hasn’t been easy. We know you had to leave work and to help out, from our sponsors at your Valley Toyota Dealers and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad, we have this for you.”

Gail gasped when she read the certificate inside indicating she would be receiving $5,000. “Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh, I do not even know what to say.”

“You don’t have to say a word,” Tess assured her.

“It’s been a good day,” Frank chimed in.

“A great day,” Gail replied.

