Sedona will pay owners who convert short-term rentals to long-term housing for local workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Booking a short-term rental for the holidays or vacation is as easy as going online, finding a place, and booking with a button. However, for communities like Sedona, where short-term rentals are abundant but affordable housing is limited, that can create problems.

Rocket Homes says the median home price in Sedona is more than $1.2 million, up more than 16 percent from last year.

Sedona Housing Manager Shannon Boone said it’s just as bad for those renting. “We have a real challenge here right now where housing prices, rents and house payments start at around $1,800 a month, which is much more than the workforce and tourism and retail can afford,” Boone said.

One of the factors contributing to this is short-term rentals. “We suspect because we have 16 percent of our housing now is short-term rental and we hear a lot of times residents will call and say ‘my house is getting turned into a short term rental so can’t rent there anymore and I can’t find anywhere to rent,’” Boone said.

So, the city introduced the Rent Local Program last year, which offers cash incentives from $6,000 to $10,000 to short-term property owners who shift to long-term rentals for people who work in town. “The program requires that owners rent long term, at least a one-year lease, to a local who works 30 hours or more in the city,” Boone said.

However, the pilot program only received a handful of applicants. “One of the surprising things we heard was ‘well I know how to do Airbnb in my computer, I don’t know how to be a landlord.”

So, they are looking to rework the program in 2024 to attract more applicants and provide better housing options. “So we’re looking at relaunching the program trying to make some changes to it that would make that easier for folks with that concern, possibly including a property manager in the programs.”

She said they’ll continue taking these applications until they run out of money in the pilot. They plan on taking the revamped program to the city council next year. You can learn more about it here.

