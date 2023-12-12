Your Life
Replacement named for Yavapai County judge who resigned after DUI charge

Celé Hancock resigned last month and her resignation goes into effect in January.
Celé Hancock resigned last month and her resignation goes into effect in January.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Governor Katie Hobbs announced on Tuesday who is replacing the Yavapai County judge who resigned after being charged with extreme DUI earlier this year.

The state’s top Democrat appointed Danalyn Esther Savage to the Yavapai County Superior Court. Savage has been the county’s deputy county attorney for the past seven years, primarily focusing on juvenile cases. She previously worked as deputy county attorney for Maricopa County from 2007 to 2016. Hobbs’ officer said Savage brings “extensive legal experience” and strong skills to the position. “Throughout her career, Danalyn has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and to promoting justice for those involved in the legal system,” Hobbs said in a written statement.

Savage will replace Celé Hancock, who resigned last month following her extreme DUI arrest and guilty plea. On March 19, police said she had a BAC of 0.219 while driving near state Route 89 close to Copper Basin Road. She admitted on body-cam video to have a couple of glasses of wine and told officers who she was. “I just feel bad; I just told that one; I’m a judge here. I’m just a person like anyone else,” Hancock said. Following a breathalyzer test, she mentions her position of authority again. “Do you know I’m a judge here?” Hancock said. “I don’t want to use that. I don’t want to use that. I really don’t.”

She was charged with extreme DUI but pleaded guilty to a class 1 misdemeanor DUI charge, spent a day in jail and paid a fine of $1,650. Her resignation is effective Jan. 2, so Savage will start her new job on Jan. 3.

