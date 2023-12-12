Phoenix dad creates app to help find missing people with communication barriers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A passion project for one Phoenix dad will hit the app store later this week. It’s called “ScanMeHome,” and it could be a game-changer for parents with nonverbal children.

With the help of a QR code, loved ones can reconnect with their kids, who may not be able to communicate easily should they go missing. This is personal for Justin Behnke, and he said knowing his idea could help others is all the more meaningful.

Like many 12-year-old kids, Behnke’s son Jaxon loves to play outside and on his phone. Behnke is focused on keeping him out of harm’s way. “He’s nonverbal. He’s autistic,” said Behnke. His son’s tendency to wander off inspired him to create ScanMeHome. “He has no way to tell anybody who he is, how to get home in the event he does run,” he said.

Justin came up with an idea to solve that problem with the help of a QR code. “All you have to do is scan it, the app pops up, and then Jaxon’s profile pops up,” said Behnke.

That profile includes any information a parent or caretaker would want someone to know if they found your missing loved one and a way to call you directly to get them home safely.

“You can put does he have allergies, does he have seizures,” he explained. The emergency contact is notified of the exact location the QR code has been scanned. You can buy tags to iron onto clothes or get a ScanMeHome T-shirt with your unique label printed on it.

“I don’t care if anybody ever uses it, you know, as long as my son has it, I’m happy because he’s safe in my mind. Right. It’s a layer of protection. It’s a chance,” said Behnke.

ScanMeHome already has hundreds of users, and the north Phoenix dad plans to officially launch the app this week. He said this concept could benefit a variety of vulnerable people should they go missing. “It’s not just autism. It’s not just Alzheimer’s. It’s not just dementia,” he said.

ScanMeHome gives Behnke peace of mind, which he said is invaluable. “It’s everything, you know, I couldn’t imagine the thought of losing my son and not seeing him again,” said Behnke.

Behnke’s main goal right now is spreading awareness that this resource exists. He hopes to continue to grow and partner with schools, senior living facilities, and nonprofits. He said this app could be a real lifesaver for teachers during busy field trips with lots of kids.

