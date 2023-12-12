Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

NTSB investigating plane crash in western Arizona that killed pilot

The crash happened near Golden Shores, located just east of the California border, around 4...
The crash happened near Golden Shores, located just east of the California border, around 4 p.m. Sunday.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN SHORES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A pilot is dead after a plane crash in Mohave County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Golden Shores, located just east of the California border, around 4 p.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office got a call about heavy smoke near power lines about 5 miles outside the town. Deputies went to the caller’s home, and the caller took them to the crash site. Shortly after, another party reported they were with the pilot, who was seriously injured. The pilot was then taken to a Las Vegas hospital, where he died. Deputies say the plane had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport in a Beechcraft Bonanza A36, described as a single-engine, six-seat plane, but reported having engine trouble.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate this crash. The pilot has not been identified.

This is the third plane crash in Arizona this month. Last Wednesday, Dec. 6, a 68-year-old man from Show Low was seriously injured when the aircraft he was piloting crashed near the town of Taylor. Then, on Friday, Dec. 8, a pilot was killed in a crash in Eloy.

The crash happened Sunday near Golden Shores in Mohave County.
The crash happened Sunday near Golden Shores in Mohave County.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home

Latest News

Google play logo
Federal jury finds Google’s Android app store damaged consumers and software developers
View of Sedona, Arizona
Sedona will pay owners who convert short-term rentals to long-term housing for local workers
According to Rocket Homes, the median home price in Sedona is over $1.2 million, up more than...
New effort to lower cost of living in Sedona
A former IT manager at ASU has been indicted after allegedly embezzling almost $125,000 over a...
ASU staffer accused of embezzling over $124,000