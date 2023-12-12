NTSB investigating plane crash in western Arizona that killed pilot

GOLDEN SHORES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A pilot is dead after a plane crash in Mohave County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Golden Shores, located just east of the California border, around 4 p.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office got a call about heavy smoke near power lines about 5 miles outside the town. Deputies went to the caller’s home, and the caller took them to the crash site. Shortly after, another party reported they were with the pilot, who was seriously injured. The pilot was then taken to a Las Vegas hospital, where he died. Deputies say the plane had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport in a Beechcraft Bonanza A36, described as a single-engine, six-seat plane, but reported having engine trouble.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate this crash. The pilot has not been identified.

This is the third plane crash in Arizona this month. Last Wednesday, Dec. 6, a 68-year-old man from Show Low was seriously injured when the aircraft he was piloting crashed near the town of Taylor. Then, on Friday, Dec. 8, a pilot was killed in a crash in Eloy.

The crash happened Sunday near Golden Shores in Mohave County. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.