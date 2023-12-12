Your Life
New bill would expand federal funding for genealogy testing to help crack cold cases

If this new bill were to pass, federal funding would be available to any unidentified case, even if the cause of death is unknown.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:16 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a big federal true crime development that could also impact cases here in Arizona – a Pennsylvania congressman just introduced a new act that would expand which cases can receive funding for forensic genetic genealogy.

The technology is solving cases with DNA, but police and people in the field say it’s underfunded and unregulated because it’s so new. This bill could give more families hope that their loved ones’ cold cases will be solved.

You see the headlines so often these days- cold case solved. It’s always exciting for families of victims and detectives, but funding is needed for that kind of testing and forensic genetic genealogy.

There are currently some parameters for determining if a case needs money from the feds. “One of the provisions in the policy is that you can only use federal funds if there’s a homicide nexus,” said Brendan Belair, Chief Strategy Officer at Othram.

Othram is a premiere lab in Texas that True Crime Arizona was invited inside earlier this year. Sometimes, their lab solves up to five Jane and John Doe cases daily with their DNA and genealogy technology, but it can be challenging. “It’s very difficult to determine cause of death when you’re dealing with remains that have been exposed to the elements for some, in cases, years,” said Belair.

The most advanced DNA lab in the world is outside of Houston and True Crime Arizona got exclusive access to how they solve cold cases.

Often, in Arizona, that element is the desert heat and terrain. Under the current Department of Justice policy, in order for a forensic genetic genealogy case to be granted federal funds for testing, the cause of death must have already been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner or coroner.

But with skeletal remains, that’s not always doable. Belair said specifically that strangulation is something that can be hard to figure out with an unidentified victim. “This happens very often where they’ll make a determination and then correct that determination, but it’s only after the identification has happened because then they, of course, have more context as to what happened,” said Belair.

It’s why Pennsylvania congressman Guy Reschenthaler just introduced the “Cold Case Modernization Act” that would expand the funding criteria to cover remains where a cause of death has not been determined yet or ruled non-homicide.

This becomes important in cases we see here at home. In Arizona, Othram solved the case of ‘Little Miss Nobody’ from Yavapai County. She ended up being identified as 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos from New Mexico, who detectives believe was murdered, but her cause of death is still unknown.

A Texas crime lab is credited with solving numerous high-profile crimes.

There’s another dramatic example just two weeks ago - a 1974 John Doe victim out of California identified as Michael Ray Schlicht. “He was actually the victim of a serial killer, and in that case, his cause of death was initially determined to be an overdose, drugs,” said Belair. That serial killer was Randy Kraft, known as the ‘Scorecard Killer.”

Belair spends his time in Othram working with lawmakers to fight for more funding and regulation in the genealogy field, and an act introduced like this is so encouraging. “Now we have the biggest breakthrough in innovation in DNA really since the advent of DNA 30 years ago. And it’s all right here,” Belair said.

Belair said this bill will now be referred to a committee. This is the second bill introduced in this field. The ‘Carla Walker Act’ was introduced this past summer and would also expand funding for agencies to use advanced DNA testing.

