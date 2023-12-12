Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with SUV in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one person with critical injuries.

The collision happened Tuesday morning at 95th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. According to Peoria police, the person who was riding the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with officers. Deer Valley Road is expected to remain closed from 95th to 98th Avenue for several more hours as detectives investigate. Area drivers should find alternate routes.

