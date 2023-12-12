Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

The most watched videos on azfamily.com in 2023

See the top 5 most popular videos on azfamily.com in 2023.
See the top 5 most popular videos on azfamily.com in 2023.(azfamily)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - 2023 was a busy year of news coverage here at Arizona’s Family. We’ve crunched the numbers and picked the top 5 videos you’ve watched on azfamily.com or one of our free news apps.

1 ) New changes in applying for TSA PreCheck

Flying this summer and thinking about signing up for the TSA's PreCheck program; here's what you need to know.

2 ) Take a ride on Arizona’s first mountain coaster

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams offers year-round activities, including the popular mountain coaster!

3) Couple describes moment chaos erupted at Coyotes v. Bruins game

Chris and Rachel Bergman say it was just like any other game until they noticed a few fans that were several rows up began making comments to others.

4 ) Experts warning of new drug found on Arizona streets

The street name for this drug is called ‘tranq dope.’ Essentially, they say it’s fentanyl on steroids.

5 ) Sun City woman battles bed bugs for five years

An exterminator is trying to help a woman in Sun City who has been battling bed bugs for five years.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

The Arizona Supreme court heard arguments over whether Arizona should enforce a 15-week ban on...
Arizona Supreme Court hears arguments over which abortion law to enforce
Game and Fish has posted signs in the area, letting people know about the aggressive coyotes.
North Phoenix community responds to multiple coyote attacks over a two-day span
A man faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 22-year-old man...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in Mesa
Deputies say the driver of a white, four-door Chevy or GMC pickup collided with a motorcycle...
Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Carefree