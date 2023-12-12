The most watched videos on azfamily.com in 2023
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - 2023 was a busy year of news coverage here at Arizona’s Family. We’ve crunched the numbers and picked the top 5 videos you’ve watched on azfamily.com or one of our free news apps.
1 ) New changes in applying for TSA PreCheck
2 ) Take a ride on Arizona’s first mountain coaster
3) Couple describes moment chaos erupted at Coyotes v. Bruins game
4 ) Experts warning of new drug found on Arizona streets
5 ) Sun City woman battles bed bugs for five years
