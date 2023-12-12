The most watched videos on azfamily.com in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - 2023 was a busy year of news coverage here at Arizona’s Family. We’ve crunched the numbers and picked the top 5 videos you’ve watched on azfamily.com or one of our free news apps.

1 ) New changes in applying for TSA PreCheck

Flying this summer and thinking about signing up for the TSA's PreCheck program; here's what you need to know.

2 ) Take a ride on Arizona’s first mountain coaster

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams offers year-round activities, including the popular mountain coaster!

3) Couple describes moment chaos erupted at Coyotes v. Bruins game

Chris and Rachel Bergman say it was just like any other game until they noticed a few fans that were several rows up began making comments to others.

4 ) Experts warning of new drug found on Arizona streets

The street name for this drug is called ‘tranq dope.’ Essentially, they say it’s fentanyl on steroids.

5 ) Sun City woman battles bed bugs for five years

An exterminator is trying to help a woman in Sun City who has been battling bed bugs for five years.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.