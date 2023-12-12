Mild weather continues for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Clouds will increase throughout the day today across Arizona. This morning, the clouds are keeping temperatures on the mild side, a bit warmer than yesterday morning. Look for a high of 73 degrees this afternoon.

An area of low pressure off the Northern California coastline is moving southeast toward Arizona. With the approach of this system, breezy southerly winds are expected across the high country today. As this low cuts off from the jet stream and lingers over Arizona Wednesday and Thursday, a slight cool down is expected. The Valley will top out near 70 degrees tomorrow, although no rain is expected.

There is limited moisture with this system for the high country as well. Look for a light dusting of snow above 7000 feet possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build back Friday into the weekend, leading to warmer temperatures across the state. For the Valley, that will mean a weekend spent in the mid to upper 70s.

