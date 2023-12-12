Mesa police arrest man in connection to deadly shooting

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge after a man was shot and killed in Mesa Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, Mesa police announced that 29-year-old Tyler McGuire has been arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Deazo Seghi.

Arizona’s Family reported that police responded to a condominium complex on Evergreen Street, near Stapley Drive and Brown Road, shortly before 1:30 p.m. after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots. Officers arrived to find a man. later identified as Seghi, inside a car. He had been shot multiple times and died a short time later at the hospital.

Detectives later linked McGuire as a possible suspect through eyewitness accounts. He was detained while holding a handgun and his cellphone nearby and immediately asked for an attorney, police said, so he was not questioned. Over the course of the investigation, they linked shell casings and ammo that were in a backpack dropped by McGuire after the alleged shooting.

Details surrounding a possible motive have not yet been released.

