Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mesa police arrest man in connection to deadly shooting

Tyler McGuire, 29, was arrested for second-degree murder in the shooting of 22-year-old Deazo...
Tyler McGuire, 29, was arrested for second-degree murder in the shooting of 22-year-old Deazo Seghi in Mesa.(Arizona's Family / Mesa Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge after a man was shot and killed in Mesa Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, Mesa police announced that 29-year-old Tyler McGuire has been arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Deazo Seghi.

Arizona’s Family reported that police responded to a condominium complex on Evergreen Street, near Stapley Drive and Brown Road, shortly before 1:30 p.m. after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots. Officers arrived to find a man. later identified as Seghi, inside a car. He had been shot multiple times and died a short time later at the hospital.

Detectives later linked McGuire as a possible suspect through eyewitness accounts. He was detained while holding a handgun and his cellphone nearby and immediately asked for an attorney, police said, so he was not questioned. Over the course of the investigation, they linked shell casings and ammo that were in a backpack dropped by McGuire after the alleged shooting.

Details surrounding a possible motive have not yet been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

File image
Man seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash in Goodyear
Police closed off Deer Valley Road between 95th and 98th avenues as they conducted their...
Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with SUV in Peoria
The Arizona Supreme Court in the Arizona State Courts building in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D....
LIVE: Arizona Supreme Court hears oral arguments on 1864 abortion ban case
Crust Pizzeria demonstrates how to make a kid-friendly meal that your whole family will enjoy!
How to make a tasty calzone at home