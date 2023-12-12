Man seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear fire officials say a man is fighting for his life after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning.

Officers and paramedics responded to a crash near Bullard Avenue and Patterson Road, on the far southern edge of Goodyear, around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a vehicle on its side and a man in his 80s with serious injuries who needed CPR. After equipment was used to free him from the vehicle, crews rushed him to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been released. Goodyear police detectives are now working to determine what led up to the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next several hours while authorities work on the investigation. No other information has been released.

