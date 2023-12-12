Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.(MGN ONLINE)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of the nation’s employees say they are stressed at work, but a new survey finds that some jobs are more draining than others.

The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers - including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, film and video editors and retail sales supervisors.

The job with the highest stress score was a urologist.

Workers in unhealthy work environments reported higher rates of psychological distress that led to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health. That number is up a bit from 2021.

About three-quarters of workers said workplace stress affects their relationships.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

File Photo - Arizona Supreme Court
Arizona Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on 1864 abortion ban case
Picture of Bonita Bell (right) and a Buckeye police report (background)
Buckeye family believes insurance agent spent dead mother’s money
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say
The Federal Reserve is meeting this week and investors are hoping the central bank will...
The Fed considers next move on interest rates