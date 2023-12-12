Drowning in debt: Arizona animal rescues struggle to stay open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some animal rescues are struggling to keep up with their bills, so much so that they are closing for good.

Paws 4 Life AZ in San Tan Valley has helped foster animals and find them forever homes for nearly three years. Now, that is coming to an end. “I just can’t keep financially doing it myself anymore,” said founder Lisa Shira.

Shira said this year, they’ve received tons of owner surrenders, which has made it exceptionally hard for her rescue. Working as a nonprofit, Shira at times paid out of pocket to keep up with medical bills for her foster dogs. “Every dog is a minimum of $200 to care for, and then when you get those medical ones where you can’t say no to, you’re looking at $1,500 to $2,000,” Shira said.

It’s a story that isn’t uncommon these days. Others, like AZ Hidden Gem Rescue in Phoenix, have also felt the pressure. “It’s getting to a point where every day we’re like, ‘Can we continue to keep doing this? Can we continue to keep bringing in dogs?’” said founder Jillian Davis.

Davis started the rescue back in 2020 but said this, by far, has been the worst year for owner surrenders, with more than 40 calls a day. “It’s at a point where we are busting out the seams and we have no financial help,” Davis said.

While many rescues are pushing to stay afloat, more are calling for help. “We’re trying our hardest. We want to make sure all the dogs are safe, but we can only do so much,” Davis said. If you are interested in adopting from Paws 4 Life AZ or want to help donate, click/tap here. For more information on AZ Hidden Jem Rescue, or if you want to donate, click/tap here.

