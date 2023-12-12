Your Life
DPS identifies two people hit and killed by vehicles in separate crashes on I-10 in Phoenix

Joseph Anthony Waltman was hit and killed by a semi-truck, left, hours after Alejandra Lopez...
Joseph Anthony Waltman was hit and killed by a semi-truck, left, hours after Alejandra Lopez was struck and killed in the same area on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety released on Tuesday the names of two people who were hit and killed in separate crashes that happened in the same area of Interstate 10 in Phoenix within hours of each other.

The first crash was a hit-and-run on eastbound I-10 near 40th Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Troopers say 24-year-old Alejandra Lopez was walking on the freeway in the construction area when she was hit by at least three drivers. She died at the scene. At least one of them drove off after the crash. DPS said they found the car, but troopers are still looking for the driver. DPS didn’t have a known address for Lopez.

About seven hours later, 34-year-old Joseph Anthony Waltman was running in and out of lanes around the exact same area, investigators said. DPS said he also unsuccessfully tried to get into a vehicle. He then was hit by a semi-truck and died at the scene. DPS said he was homeless.

