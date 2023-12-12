DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low; all lanes closed

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least three people are dead after a crash on the U.S. 60 near the city of Show Low early Tuesday morning.

Initial reports of a crash were reported near milepost 336, just a few miles south of the city around 6 a.m. At this time, details are extremely limited but Arizona Department of Public safety says two vehicles were involved in the wreck. All lanes of the U.S. 60 are closed in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as there is no estimated time for when the highway could reopen. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.