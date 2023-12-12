Your Life
Deputies release photo of suspect vehicle in deadly Carefree motorcycle crash

Authorities have only released one photo of the possible suspect vehicle.
Authorities have only released one photo of the possible suspect vehicle.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in Carefree over the weekend.

According to detectives, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Sunday near Cave Creek and Pima roads. Deputies say the driver of a white, four-door Chevy or GMC pickup collided with a motorcycle and took off from the scene. The man who was riding the motorcycle died a short time later at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

On Tuesday, detectives released a possible photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which is a 2015-2019 model year Chevy Silverado, 4-door, 2500HD, 3500HD, or a GMC Sierra. The vehicle should have front-end damage to the bumper, grill, hood and windshield, deputies said. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011. Tipsters are asked to reference case IR23-031561.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

