Crisp mornings, nice days ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another mild morning on this Tuesday with high clouds keeping overnight lows slightly above normal. The low at Sky Harbor today was 51 degrees, six degrees above the average for this time of year. Even with today’s high clouds, highs across the Valley were mostly in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

A low-pressure trough, now mostly cut off from the jet stream, is set to linger across the state with a bit cooler weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will generally be in the upper 60s. Overnight Valley lows should drop back down into the upper to mid-40s. The chance of snow for northeastern Arizona is mostly above 7,500 ft., and it would be around 1-2″, mostly in the upper elevations of Apache County. There is a slight chance of rain across parts of Flagstaff and northern Arizona, but that is mostly in the eastern third of the state into Thursday.

High pressure will be building in from the west, and we should see temperatures jump back into the mid to even upper 70s by the weekend for the Valley. The Fiesta Bowl Parade forecast looks sunny and warm in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.