Credit counseling nonprofit in Phoenix sees holiday spike in calls for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Swipe after swipe, Beth Slaine’s mountain of debt kept growing. “Any car repair, home repair,” she said. “If I had to take trip to visit my extended family in another state, everything went right on my credit card and it just got to the point where I already owed so much, what’s another $50 here or $50 there?”

When the teacher in Tucson hit more than $30,000 in credit card debt, she knew something had to change. “I got to the point where I was trying to make my monthly payments and I could not even meet the minimum payments on most of my credit cards,” Slaine said. “And I literally sat in the parking lot and cried.”

Then she came up with a plan and contacted Phoenix-based Money Management International. The nonprofit helped negotiate interest rates with Slaine’s creditors to make her payments more productive.

An increasing number of people feel similar pressure to get help tackling their debt. Jim Triggs, president and CEO of Money Management International, says typically, calls for help drop off in November and December as people focus on the holidays. That’s not the case this season.

“I think consumers are really struggling right now,” Triggs told On Your Side. “On Cyber Monday, we saw an 80% increase in business from last year, and just the week of Thanksgiving alone, we saw a 44% increase in folks reaching out for help compared to last year during the entire week of Thanksgiving. It tells me people are stressed.”

According to Triggs, many of MMI’s clients are struggling with inflation, the cost of housing and student loan payments resuming after a years-long pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you don’t have the cash to pay for holiday gifts, if you’re struggling with debt loads, don’t get into more debt over the holidays,” Triggs said. “I promise you your family and friends do not want to see you having to pay for gifts for half the year or longer, adding to your debt.”

It took Slaine four years and two months to pay off her credit cards. She had to make changes and sacrifices, but it was worth it. “I’m in a position where I can really start saving money and actually planning on how I want to use money in the future for myself and not just paying off interest rates and debts,” she said.

To get started paying off debt, create a budget. Understand exactly how much money is coming in and how much money is going out, and then make sure you’re paying more than the minimum on credit card bills to reduce the amount of costly interest that will accrue.

