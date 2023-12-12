Arizona Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on 1864 abortion ban case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s highest court is set to hear oral arguments on Tuesday in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Mayes that could reimpose an 1800s-era near-total abortion ban.

A court had blocked enforcement of the 1864 law shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion.

The 1864 law would impose a near-total ban on abortions, providing no exceptions for rape or incest and allowing abortions only if a mother’s life is in danger. But back in 2022, then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a 15-week ban. As of now, that law is still in effect.

Currently, those considering the procedure undergo an in-person counseling session and then return 24 hours or later to perform the operation. In addition, state Medicaid (AHCCCS) coverage of abortion is also minimal, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that Gov. Katie Hobbs filed an amicus brief in October, supporting Planned Parenthood Arizona in the case. The governor’s brief argues that abortion access is “critical to the health, safety and wellbeing of Arizonans.”

“I made a promise to Arizonans that I would do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom, and I’m working every day to follow through on that promise,” Hobbs said at the time. “I will continue to fight relentlessly against out-of-touch extremists who want to jail doctors and end the right of Arizonans to make decisions about their own bodies and futures.”

