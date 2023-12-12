Your Life
4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote in north Phoenix

(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a coyote after multiple people were bitten in north Phoenix over the weekend.

The attacks were reported just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road. Arizona Game and Fish officers say a 4-year-old child was bitten on the leg while walking with family members on Saturday, and a man jogging in the same area was also bitten. Then, on Monday, a man was bitten on the heel by a coyote.

All victims received medical treatment and rabies shots. Game and Fish say they removed one coyote on Sunday evening and continue to search the area.

RELATED: Mesa police killed coyote after it attacked 4-year-old girl

A 4-year-old girl is recovering after a coyote attacked her in a Mesa neighborhood.

Wildlife officers are posting notices throughout the area to inform people about the coyote issue. They advise the public to know their surroundings and keep wildlife nearby.

To report any new coyote sightings in the area of I-17 east to 19th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road north to Jomax Road, call the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201 or 911 for an emergency.

According to Game and Fish, there have been 28 coyote attacks on people in metro Phoenix in the past 26 years. For more information on how to avoid conflicts with coyotes, click here.

