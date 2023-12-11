A warm week ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A rather thick layer of high clouds settled over much of Arizona on Monday, keeping daytime temperatures from realizing their full potential.

However, those same clouds, which will be around tonight, will help keep temperatures from getting as chilly as the past couple of mornings. In the Valley, most locations will be in the upper-40s to low-50s on Tuesday morning, with highs expected to reach into the low 70s later in the day.

A weak low-pressure system will pass over the state through mid-week and bring a slight chance for light rain and snow to eastern Arizona. But most of the precipitation from that system will fall in New Mexico, and even there, it won’t be too heavy.

That storm will keep temperatures in about the same range around metro Phoenix until the end of the week, when the ridge of high pressure will build in. That will push highs back into the upper 70s, which is more than 10 degrees above average. We’re also looking at a continuation of the rather dry pattern across Arizona. We could sure use a shift into wet weather sometime soon.

On this date in 1985, it snowed at Sky Harbor Airport. One-tenth of an inch was recorded. Other areas of the Valley received up to an inch of snow that day.

