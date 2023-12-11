Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A warm week ahead for Phoenix

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
By Royal Norman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A rather thick layer of high clouds settled over much of Arizona on Monday, keeping daytime temperatures from realizing their full potential.

However, those same clouds, which will be around tonight, will help keep temperatures from getting as chilly as the past couple of mornings. In the Valley, most locations will be in the upper-40s to low-50s on Tuesday morning, with highs expected to reach into the low 70s later in the day.

A weak low-pressure system will pass over the state through mid-week and bring a slight chance for light rain and snow to eastern Arizona. But most of the precipitation from that system will fall in New Mexico, and even there, it won’t be too heavy.

That storm will keep temperatures in about the same range around metro Phoenix until the end of the week, when the ridge of high pressure will build in. That will push highs back into the upper 70s, which is more than 10 degrees above average. We’re also looking at a continuation of the rather dry pattern across Arizona. We could sure use a shift into wet weather sometime soon.

On this date in 1985, it snowed at Sky Harbor Airport. One-tenth of an inch was recorded. Other areas of the Valley received up to an inch of snow that day.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
A chilly start to new week in Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
A cloudy week for Arizona with chilly temperatures
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 a.m. Update for Monday, 12/11/23
A cool start to Monday with a nice week ahead for Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 12/11/23
Temps in the 70s this week around Phoenix Metro