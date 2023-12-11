Your Life
Troopers investigate second deadly pedestrian crash on I-10 in east Phoenix over 7-hour span

By Ben Bradley
Dec. 11, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Two people have been killed after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents in the same area of Interstate 10 in east Phoenix over a seven-hour period on Monday.

The most recent crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 40th Street. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was running in and around lanes of traffic and, at one point, tried to get into someone’s car. He was then hit by a semi-truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:15 a.m., a woman was struck by at least three vehicles in the same area: the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 40th Street. Several lanes were closed throughout the morning while troopers investigated, but they reopened around 10:30 a.m. As of 2:30 p.m., three eastbound lanes are closed due to the latest collision.

