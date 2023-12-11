Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tres Leches Cafe in Phoenix at risk of closing its doors

The Tres Leches Cafe says they were given five days to vacate their Van Buren location.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tres Leches Cafe has been around the Valley for years, specializing in Mexican coffee and fresh pastries. What started inside E.T. Rivera’s home, the Van Buren location holds a special place for the business. “This is our first like actual business that has a customer restroom space, sit-down space, a walk-in order area, doors to exit and enter through,” said Rivera.

But this location may not be around for much longer. Just last week, Rivera was served a notice saying he would need to vacate the property within five days because he didn’t pay the rent increase from $3,500 to $5,000.

Since 2018, Rivera has been renting the property and said the owner never told him there was a rent increase. “I sent her the December payment for the same initial amount that we originally agreed for. She’s never declined the payment, never sent it back, never emailed,” Rivera said.

The lease for the property expired in Aug. 2021, but Rivera said he had multiple discussions regarding renewing but never signed another lease agreement with the property owner. Now, Rivera has no option but to move out or fight for the property in court. “They’re not on board with anything. They just don’t want us here anymore,” Rivera said.

Arizona’s Family contacted the property owner for comment, but we never heard back. Rivera said the best way people can show their support is by continuing to support his business.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

Tolleson resident Rael Croft, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Eric Manson on Dec. 2.
Suspect arrested after deadly road rage shooting at QuikTrip in Goodyear
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Mesa.
Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Mesa
The Tres Leches Cafe says they were given five days to vacate their Van Buren location.
Phoenix coffee shop fighting to stay open
The crash happened on I-10 east, south of Phoenix Sky Harbor.
Woman hit, killed by a car on I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor