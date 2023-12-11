Tres Leches Cafe in Phoenix at risk of closing its doors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tres Leches Cafe has been around the Valley for years, specializing in Mexican coffee and fresh pastries. What started inside E.T. Rivera’s home, the Van Buren location holds a special place for the business. “This is our first like actual business that has a customer restroom space, sit-down space, a walk-in order area, doors to exit and enter through,” said Rivera.

But this location may not be around for much longer. Just last week, Rivera was served a notice saying he would need to vacate the property within five days because he didn’t pay the rent increase from $3,500 to $5,000.

Since 2018, Rivera has been renting the property and said the owner never told him there was a rent increase. “I sent her the December payment for the same initial amount that we originally agreed for. She’s never declined the payment, never sent it back, never emailed,” Rivera said.

The lease for the property expired in Aug. 2021, but Rivera said he had multiple discussions regarding renewing but never signed another lease agreement with the property owner. Now, Rivera has no option but to move out or fight for the property in court. “They’re not on board with anything. They just don’t want us here anymore,” Rivera said.

Arizona’s Family contacted the property owner for comment, but we never heard back. Rivera said the best way people can show their support is by continuing to support his business.

