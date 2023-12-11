Top 10 most-read stories on azfamily.com in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we near the end of 2023, we wanted to take a look at what you, our loyal viewers and readers, were most interested in among the more than 13,508 stories that our locally-based team of reporters and digital content producers covered this year. Click on each story to read more.

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t helped Erickson at all. (Arizona's Family)

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left) before she went missing at age 14 in 2018 and (right) this week after showing up at a police station in Montana. (Glendale Police Dept.)

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road. (Arizona's Family/Phoenix Police Department)

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director. (Family photo)

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea War. He was denied VA benefits, as for a long time the U.S. government denied benefit claims relating to Agent Orange. (Nicole Crites | Arizona's Family)

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly stutter. (Arizona's Family)

Various new Arizona laws go into effect on Jan. 1 (Arizona's Family)

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville (Arizona's Family)

