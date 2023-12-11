Your Life
Top 10 most-read stories on azfamily.com in 2023

The most-read stories in Arizona on azfamily.com in 2023.
The most-read stories in Arizona on azfamily.com in 2023.(MGN)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we near the end of 2023, we wanted to take a look at what you, our loyal viewers and readers, were most interested in among the more than 13,508 stories that our locally-based team of reporters and digital content producers covered this year. Click on each story to read more.

1. On Your Side helps Scottsdale woman with Tesla issue

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t helped Erickson at all.(Arizona's Family)

2. Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left) before she went missing at age 14 in 2018 and (right) this week after showing up at a police station in Montana.(Glendale Police Dept.)

3. Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.(Arizona's Family/Phoenix Police Department)

4. Preacher shot in the head at Glendale street corner

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.(Family photo)

5. Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act

Two black and white photos of a man next to a black cap that says "Korea Veteran."
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea War. He was denied VA benefits, as for a long time the U.S. government denied benefit claims relating to Agent Orange.(Nicole Crites | Arizona's Family)

6. Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly stutter.(Arizona's Family)

7. Woman accused of shooting husband to death in Glendale

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)

8. Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day

Various new Arizona laws go into effect on Jan. 1
Various new Arizona laws go into effect on Jan. 1(Arizona's Family)

9. New law eliminates some parking rules in HOA communities in Arizona

Various new Arizona laws go into effect on Jan. 1
Various new Arizona laws go into effect on Jan. 1(Arizona's Family)

10. Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville(Arizona's Family)

