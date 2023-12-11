Top 10 most-read stories on azfamily.com in 2023
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we near the end of 2023, we wanted to take a look at what you, our loyal viewers and readers, were most interested in among the more than 13,508 stories that our locally-based team of reporters and digital content producers covered this year. Click on each story to read more.
1. On Your Side helps Scottsdale woman with Tesla issue
2. Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
3. Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
4. Preacher shot in the head at Glendale street corner
5. Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
6. Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
7. Woman accused of shooting husband to death in Glendale
8. Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day
9. New law eliminates some parking rules in HOA communities in Arizona
10. Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
