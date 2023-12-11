Your Life
Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage on sale to the public Dec. 11

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to enjoy a night of music, history and culture. The ASU Gammage has announced that tickets for the ”Hamilton” musical will go on sale to the public starting on Monday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. for shows from June 25 to July 28, 2024. Tickets will be available on the ASU Gammage’s website, in person at the box office at 1200 S. Forest Avenue in Tempe, or by calling 480-965-3434.

The sensational Hamilton musical launched onto the Broadway scene in 2015 and combines hip-hop, jazz, and R&B to have a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. The musical has won multiple awards, including 11 Tony awards, a Grammy, and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Hamilton is based on Ran Chernow’s acclaimed biography and has music and lyrics from songwriter and actor Lin-Manual Miranda.

ASU Gammage says there is a maximum purchase limit of six tickets per account. Prices will range from $39.00 to $159.00, with a select number of premium seats available from $179.00 for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40- $10 seats for all performances. More details will be announced closer to the show.

