Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested after deadly road rage shooting at QuikTrip in Goodyear

Tolleson resident Rael Croft, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Eric Manson on Dec. 2.
Tolleson resident Rael Croft, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Eric Manson on Dec. 2.(Arizona's Family / Goodyear Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody more than a week after a case of road rage escalated into a deadly shooting outside a convenience store in Goodyear. Tolleson resident Rael Croft, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Eric Manson.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at a QuikTrip located near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found Manson seriously injured. He died later at the hospital.

Goodyear police say Croft was arrested on Monday and booked into the Maricopa County jail for first-degree murder. Other information, including details on the road rage incident that led to the shooting, has not yet been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Thanks to new federal funding, Amtrak is one step closer to returning train service to...
Phoenix is one step closer to bringing back Amtrak service

Latest News

Since 2018, the owner of Tres Leches Cafe has been renting the property and said the owner...
Tres Leches Cafe in Phoenix at risk of closing its doors
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Mesa.
Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Mesa
The Tres Leches Cafe says they were given five days to vacate their Van Buren location.
Phoenix coffee shop fighting to stay open
The crash happened on I-10 east, south of Phoenix Sky Harbor.
Woman hit, killed by a car on I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor