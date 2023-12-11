Your Life
Person hit, killed by a car on EB I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor; heavy delays expected

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 eastbound, before 48th Street, is causing a huge backup Monday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian on eastbound Interstate 10 near 40th Street has blocked off part of the freeway.

Information is limited. It’s not known what caused the pedestrian to be on the freeway nor what led up to the collision.

For up-to-date traffic conditions, you can go to Arizona’s Family traffic page.

