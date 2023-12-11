Your Life
Off-duty officer stops man threatening Avondale Walmart employee with knife

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An off-duty police officer shopping at Walmart stepped in to help stop a suspect threatening an employee with a knife on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Avondale police officers were called to a Walmart near Dysart and McDowell roads, just north of the I-10, for a man who was acting erratically and threatening an employee with a knife inside the store.

Police say an off-duty officer was shopping and saw what was happening. The officer then showed the suspect that he was armed, and the man dropped his knife. Customers inside the store were evacuated as this was taking place. The man stayed in the store until Avondale police arrived and took him into custody.

The man was arrested and booked into jail for aggravated assault. Police said no injuries were reported, no shots were fired, and there is no threat to the community.

