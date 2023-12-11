Your Life
Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Carefree

The motorcyclist died at the hospital.
The motorcyclist died at the hospital.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at an intersection in Carefree, and deputies are searching for the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Around 1 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck near Cave Creek and Pima roads. Deputies say a man riding the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

MCSO says they are looking for a pickup truck involved in the crash, which left the scene before deputies arrived. An investigation into what led to the crash is underway.

