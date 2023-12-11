Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Carefree

CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at an intersection in Carefree, and deputies are searching for the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Around 1 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck near Cave Creek and Pima roads. Deputies say a man riding the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

MCSO says they are looking for a pickup truck involved in the crash, which left the scene before deputies arrived. An investigation into what led to the crash is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.