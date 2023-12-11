Your Life
Man dead after stabbing in east Phoenix

Detectives are investigating the stabbing.
Detectives are investigating the stabbing.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Sunday night after he was allegedly stabbed in an area north of Sky Harbor airport.

Police were called to 32nd and Sheridan streets around 7:30 p.m., and they found the man with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing, and Phoenix police said more information is expected to be released later Monday.

