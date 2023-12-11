Your Life
‘It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash,’ man says after winning $2M

An Isabella County man won $2 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) - An Isabella County man won $2 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The man drove around with what he thought was a losing ticket for four months before he realized it was a $2 million winner, the Michigan Lottery said.

The 29-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Shepherd E-Z Mart, located at 550 E. Wright Ave. in Shepherd.

“Every so often I will stop and buy an instant ticket after work,” the player said. “About four months ago, I bought this Money ticket, but I didn’t see any winnings on it when I scratched it, so I threw it in my center console with some other non-winning tickets.

“About a week ago, my wife gave me a few tickets to take to the store and check, so I grabbed the tickets in my center console to double-check. When I scanned the Money ticket, I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I went back out to my truck to look the ticket over and realized I’d matched number 13. When I revealed the ‘$2 MIL’ symbol underneath, I was speechless. It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash!”

He chose to receive his prize as one lump sum of about $1.3 million. He said he plans to invest his winnings.

“I don’t plan on making any big purchases with the money, but rather use it as a nice financial cushion for our family,” he said.

