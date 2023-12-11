Your Life
Investigators identify pilot killed in Eloy plane crash

Police have identified the pilot as Kenneth Szeluga of Tucson.
Police have identified the pilot as Kenneth Szeluga of Tucson.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A plane crash in Eloy remains under investigation after one person was killed Friday afternoon. Police have since identified the pilot as Kenneth Szeluga of Tucson.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, in a vacant area just northeast of Frontier Street and Estrella Road. Police say Szeluga had flown in from Tucson earlier in the day and crashed minutes after taking off from Eloy Municipal Airport for his return flight. Szeluga was the only person on board the single-engine, fixed-wing Skystar Kitfox Series 5 aircraft.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr Szeluga’s family and friends during this challenging time,” Eloy police said in a news release.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash. The accident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

