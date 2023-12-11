Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Foster Alliance asks for help collecting toys for Arizona families

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The organization doesn't have enough to give foster kids in need this year and is asking for the public's help through donations.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) In this season for giving, one Phoenix-area organization is asking for help to provide gifts for Arizona children in need.

The Foster Alliance provides services to children in foster care through programs that promote safety, permanency and health. The group also provides gifts for children during the holiday season, and is providing access to more kids than ever before. With that increase, The Foster Alliance says it is short thousands of gifts.

Bethany Eggleston, the vice president of development and marketing for the organization, says they plan to serve 700 children on Tuesday. On Thursday, The Foster Alliance will then open its doors for foster families to pick gifts for 1,400 kids.

Now they’re asking for your help. Eggleston says they are really struggling to collect gifts for children as young as infants to three years old, as well as older kids ages 10-12. Watch the video above for more.

Check out the Amazon Wish Lists here. The Foster Alliance has drop-off locations across the Valley where toys and other gifts can be donated. Or, click/tap here if you would like to make a monetary donation to the Holiday Joy Drive.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend

Latest News

The organization doesn't have enough to give foster kids in need this year and is asking for...
Foster Alliance needs help collecting toys for Arizona families
On Dec. 13 and 14, Spin Art Phoenix is offering free admission in exchange for one toy donation.
Spin Art Phoenix partnering with local organization this holiday season
The company is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona this holiday season.
Spin Art Phoenix creating art for a cause this holiday season
Vivienne just recently turned 102 years young. She has a zest for life and it shows in how she...
Community Leader Wins Pay It Forward In Sun Lakes