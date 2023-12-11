Foster Alliance asks for help collecting toys for Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In this season for giving, one Phoenix-area organization is asking for help to provide gifts for Arizona children in need.

The Foster Alliance provides services to children in foster care through programs that promote safety, permanency and health. The group also provides gifts for children during the holiday season, and is providing access to more kids than ever before. With that increase, The Foster Alliance says it is short thousands of gifts.

Bethany Eggleston, the vice president of development and marketing for the organization, says they plan to serve 700 children on Tuesday. On Thursday, The Foster Alliance will then open its doors for foster families to pick gifts for 1,400 kids.

Now they’re asking for your help. Eggleston says they are really struggling to collect gifts for children as young as infants to three years old, as well as older kids ages 10-12. Watch the video above for more.

Check out the Amazon Wish Lists here. The Foster Alliance has drop-off locations across the Valley where toys and other gifts can be donated. Or, click/tap here if you would like to make a monetary donation to the Holiday Joy Drive.

