Former IT manager at ASU spent nearly $125K on ‘personal purchases,’ indictment alleges

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former IT manager at Arizona State University has been indicted after allegedly embezzling almost $125,000 over a four-year period to buy furniture, videogame consoles and more.

“As part of their responsibility to prevent and detect fraud, Arizona State University (ASU) officials took appropriate action by reporting to us alleged financial misconduct by Carlos Urrea, former University Technology Office (UTO) manager of information technology,” the Arizona Auditor General’s office said in a news release.

Urrea began working at ASU in June 2016 as a systems support analyst and was promoted to IT manager in July 2018. Urrea reportedly used his ASU purchase card (p-card) to make 810 “unauthorized personal purchases” from June 2017 through December 2021, when a university audit discovered that some of Urrea’s p-card receipts were altered and did not match line-item details about specific purchases. He was placed on leave in January 2022 after refusing to cooperate with the audit, according to the auditor general’s office, and fired two months later.

During that 4.5-year time frame, Urrea spent $124,093 on gift cards, electronics, furniture, appliances, recreation and more. The auditor general’s office says that includes 12 video game consoles, 11 Costco Shop Cards valued at $1,000 each, 10 smartwatches, a $1,200 sectional sofa, a washer and dryer, as well as a treadmill and row machine. To conceal the activity, Urrea allegedly submitted 347 forged receipts and another 358 false p-card business reports to make it appear the purchases were for valid university purchases.

According to the auditor general’s office, Urrea admitted that he used the p-card for personal purchases, saying he was trying to support his family and provide for his kids. He reportedly added that it was “very dumb” on his part.

The auditor general’s office submitted a report to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, which presented evidence to a grand jury on Friday, Dec. 1. Urrea has since been indicted on 14 felony counts, including theft, misuse of public monies, fraudulent schemes and forgery.

