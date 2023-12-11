Your Life
Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Mesa

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Mesa.
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Mesa.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead following a shooting in a Mesa neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a condominium complex on Evergreen Street, near Stapley Drive and Brown Road, shortly before 1:30 p.m. after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots. Officers arrived to find a man inside a car who had been shot. He died a short time later at the hospital. Homicide detectives have since arrived to investigate.

Mesa Police Det. Richard Encinas says police are looking for a Hispanic or Native American man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a black hoodie (with the hood pulled over his head), gray shorts and black shoes. Police are also asking that area residents check their surveillance/doorbell cameras to see if anything related to the shooting or suspect was captured on video.

Video from the scene shows Evergreen Street and a portion of a parking lot blocked by crime scene tape. A Mesa police mobile command unit arrived just before 3 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

