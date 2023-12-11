A chilly start to new week in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chilly start to the new workweek in Phoenix, with temps in the 30s and 40s around the Valley with clouds overhead. We won’t see any rain today in Phoenix, but there will be clouds most of the day.

Highs will climb to around 71 degrees later this afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 66 degrees in Phoenix, so we will be running a bit above normal.

A trough will swing through the area by Thursday in Arizona, which will kick up some breezes by Tuesday and bring limited chances for rain and snow, mainly in eastern Arizona. Wind gusts by Tuesday could get up to around 25-30 mph in the northern mountains and in eastern Arizona.

As far as the precip goes, some light snow could fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday in areas above 6500 feet. Two to a few inches are possible by Thursday morning in the northeastern part of the state and in the White Mountains. Most of the snow should stay east, but it is possible some could push west and bring flurries to the Flagstaff area.

No rain for Phoenix with this system. We will see highs hold steady in the low to mid-70s for most of the workweek.

