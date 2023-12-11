Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A chilly start to new week in Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 12/11/23
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chilly start to the new workweek in Phoenix, with temps in the 30s and 40s around the Valley with clouds overhead. We won’t see any rain today in Phoenix, but there will be clouds most of the day.

Highs will climb to around 71 degrees later this afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 66 degrees in Phoenix, so we will be running a bit above normal.

A trough will swing through the area by Thursday in Arizona, which will kick up some breezes by Tuesday and bring limited chances for rain and snow, mainly in eastern Arizona. Wind gusts by Tuesday could get up to around 25-30 mph in the northern mountains and in eastern Arizona.

As far as the precip goes, some light snow could fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday in areas above 6500 feet. Two to a few inches are possible by Thursday morning in the northeastern part of the state and in the White Mountains. Most of the snow should stay east, but it is possible some could push west and bring flurries to the Flagstaff area.

No rain for Phoenix with this system. We will see highs hold steady in the low to mid-70s for most of the workweek.

Have a great day!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Monday 12/11/23
Temps in the 70s this week around Phoenix Metro
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. on Sunday, 12/10/2023.
Dry weather, above average temps for Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Sunday, 12/10/2023.
Above average temps for Arizona
This week, we also have the annual Geminids meteor shower. It will peak on Dec. 13 and 14,...
Above average temps for Arizona, annual meteor shower makes a return!