ASU graduation day to increase traffic in Tempe, downtown Phoenix

ASU police suggest leaving before rush hour if you can
If you're around Tempe, expect a lot of traffic during ASU's graduation day.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday is a huge milestone for about 11,000 graduating Arizona State University students. But before the Sun Devils can walk across the stage, ASU police say to be ready for some extra traffic.

ASU police geared up for the increased traffic around Desert Financial Arena and Mountain America Stadium, where they have closed off Veterans Way near University Drive and Rural Road. The department asks that students, family, friends, or anyone attending a ceremony plan ahead and leave early, especially since the ceremony at Desert Financial Area ends at the start of rush hour.

Expect heavy traffic in downtown Phoenix and especially Tempe during ASU graduation day.

