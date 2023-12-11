ASU graduation day to increase traffic in Tempe, downtown Phoenix

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday is a huge milestone for about 11,000 graduating Arizona State University students. But before the Sun Devils can walk across the stage, ASU police say to be ready for some extra traffic.

ASU police geared up for the increased traffic around Desert Financial Arena and Mountain America Stadium, where they have closed off Veterans Way near University Drive and Rural Road. The department asks that students, family, friends, or anyone attending a ceremony plan ahead and leave early, especially since the ceremony at Desert Financial Area ends at the start of rush hour.

Expect heavy traffic in downtown Phoenix and especially Tempe during ASU graduation day.

