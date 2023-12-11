Above average temps for Arizona, annual meteor shower makes a return!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking another great day for the Valley this Sunday! Unfortunately, we were slightly above the average for this time of the year; we went to the low 70s out of Sky Harbor when we should be in the mid-60s!

Most places will wake up Monday in the mid-40s, so grab a jacket and some layers when taking the dog out or heading to work. Overall, it will be cloudy, with highs in the low 70s. No rain is expected from those clouds.

We are tracking some high pressure that will settle in over Arizona these next couple of days, and this will keep temperatures above average in the low 70s when we should be in the upper 60s. This high pressure will also keep our state dry these next seven days.

For the rest of the work week, we will be mostly cloudy with very chilly mornings, so keep that in mind when getting ready for work with the kids ready for school. The clouds will stick around through Tuesday, making way for a sunny rest of the week with highs in the low 70s. The lows are going to be in the mid-40s, so don’t let that warm afternoon fool you.

Next weekend is looking great, though slightly warmer than this weekend, as highs will be in the mid-70s. For the high country this upcoming week, we are tracking very cold mornings with lows Nearing the single digits for areas around Flagstaff. If you have any outdoor plants, make sure you cover them or bring them inside so they don’t freeze, and also be mindful of your pipes.

This week, we also have the annual Geminids meteor shower. It will peak on Dec. 13 and 14, with the best time to view it being from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. There will be as many as 120 meteors per hour!

