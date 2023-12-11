89-year-old Phoenix man died after being hit by cane, trash can, court documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents detail what led up to an elderly man’s death at his Phoenix home last week. His wife, 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler, has been arrested in connection with his murder.

Officers responded to a home on 39th Drive just south of Camelback Road around 1:20 p.m. on Friday after someone called 911 to report their neighbor’s husband had fallen and that “there was blood everywhere,” court documents say. Police and fire crews arrived, where 89-year-old Harold Hostetler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spoke with two witnesses, one of whom had called 911. One neighbor told officers that the suspect, Lawanda Hostetler, came to her home saying that her husband had fallen and could not get back up. The two neighbors went to Hostetler’s house and saw the man lying on the floor covered in blood. He was reportedly not breathing and cold to the touch. The witnesses told police that Lawanda then said “she was going to prison” and left before officers arrived.

Documents say officers noted a dried pool of blood in the living room, where the man was lying, as well as bloody clothes and footprints in other areas. Police said there were other items in the living room with blood on them, including a cane, a metal trash can and a metal cable box.

According to the police report, the suspect soon returned to the home and was detained by officers. During an interview with investigators, she said that her husband had fallen and broken his hip about two months ago. She said he had been in a rehabilitation facility since then and only returned home a few days ago.

Earlier in the day, she said Harold called out to her and that she found him on the living room floor. She reportedly told detectives that she tried to help him up but that he was “uncooperative,” so she “shook and slapped him” during a fight that turned bloody. She explained that she eventually gave up, changed clothes and went to a neighbor’s home for help. When they came over, she said she left and walked down to a liquor store, where she “bought some alcohol, drank some of it,” and walked back home. She also reportedly had two beers and two shots of rum earlier in the day.

Documents say officers then asked about Harold’s severe injuries, and she replied that he did it to himself. She also reportedly denied hitting him with a cane, trash can and cable box, but then added that she couldn’t remember because she was “drunk and blacked out.”

Hostetler was later booked into the Maricopa County jail for second-degree murder.

