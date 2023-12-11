Your Life
2 dead after crash leads to car fire on US 60 exit in Mesa

The collision occurred at the Superstition Springs exit on the U.S. 60 eastbound ramp.
The collision occurred at the Superstition Springs exit on the U.S. 60 eastbound ramp.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash on a Valley freeway led to a car fire on Sunday evening.

Details on the crash are limited, but the collision occurred at the Superstition Springs exit of the U.S. 60 eastbound ramp. The crash resulted in a car fire, and Mesa Police confirmed that two people have died. The victims have not been identified.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.

