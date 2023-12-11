2 dead after crash leads to car fire on US 60 exit in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash on a Valley freeway led to a car fire on Sunday evening.

Details on the crash are limited, but the collision occurred at the Superstition Springs exit of the U.S. 60 eastbound ramp. The crash resulted in a car fire, and Mesa Police confirmed that two people have died. The victims have not been identified.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.

Superstition Springs exit from US 60 EB: The ramp is closed due to a vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/4mdk1WJmEE — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 11, 2023

