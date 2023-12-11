2 dead after crash leads to car fire on US 60 exit in Mesa
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash on a Valley freeway led to a car fire on Sunday evening.
Details on the crash are limited, but the collision occurred at the Superstition Springs exit of the U.S. 60 eastbound ramp. The crash resulted in a car fire, and Mesa Police confirmed that two people have died. The victims have not been identified.
An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.