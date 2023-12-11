Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.(Pexels/Pixabay via Canva)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hunting accident in Missouri on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, about 100 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Officials said the preliminary investigation found the shooting was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21 (left), Jose Rodriguez, 20 (center), and Leonardo Santiago, 21,...
Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Nearly 90 lights are spread throughout the property in Tempe.
Arizona’s first 18-hole night golf course sells out first weekend

Latest News

Police have identified the pilot as Kenneth Szeluga of Tucson.
Investigators identify pilot killed in Eloy plane crash
Wilda Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue toward a master’s degree.
‘It fulfilled my life’: 74-year-old graduates college after putting her dreams on hold
Taylor Swift watches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City...
NFL commentator Tony Romo refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife
FILE - Dental assistants go over appointments at SmileDirectClub's SmileShop located inside a...
SmileDirectClub shuts down months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’