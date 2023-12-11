Your Life
1 dead after crash on Gila River reservation near Chandler

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while Gila Police investigate what led to the crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GILA RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person has died after a crash Monday morning on Queen Creek Road in the Gila River Indian Community. Gila River police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. at Queen Creek and Health Center roads, just west of Price Road near the Chandler border.

Other details about the crash have not yet been released. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while Gila River police investigate.

