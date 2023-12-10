‘Wonka’ cast admits shocking people by never experiencing certain things

LONDON (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the most anticipated holiday films will finally hit the big screen later this week. From Gene Wilder to Johnny Depp, famous fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka is now played by Timothée Chalemet in the new movie musical “Wonka.”

Timothée Chalamet talks 'Wonka' and a classic Christmas comedy people are shocked he's never seen.

This is an origin story of how Wonka became the chocolate industrialist who eventually gave his factory to a boy named Charlie. Chalemet plays the young Wonka with a dream of opening a chocolate shop when he encounters a few struggles along the way — from a chocolate cartel intent on making sure he never opens a shop to the police chief, played by Keegan-Michael Key, being bribed with chocolates.

“Wonka” will be out in theatres Friday, Dec. 15.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.