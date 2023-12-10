Your Life
‘Wonka’ cast admits shocking people by never experiencing certain things

One of them has never seen ‘Star Wars’
Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman on making the movie, as well as one of Colman's favorite scenes to film.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the most anticipated holiday films will finally hit the big screen later this week. From Gene Wilder to Johnny Depp, famous fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka is now played by Timothée Chalemet in the new movie musical “Wonka.”

Timothée Chalamet talks 'Wonka' and a classic Christmas comedy people are shocked he's never seen.

This is an origin story of how Wonka became the chocolate industrialist who eventually gave his factory to a boy named Charlie. Chalemet plays the young Wonka with a dream of opening a chocolate shop when he encounters a few struggles along the way — from a chocolate cartel intent on making sure he never opens a shop to the police chief, played by Keegan-Michael Key, being bribed with chocolates.

“Wonka” will be out in theatres Friday, Dec. 15.

